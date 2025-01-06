Elon Musk's Starlink is reportedly in talks for a USD 1.6 billion deal with Italy to launch secure telecommunication for the government. Starlink, owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, would reportedly provide a secure internet connection for the Italian government, making it the largest such project in Europe. According to a report by Bloomberg, discussions were ongoing between SpaceX and Italy for a five-year contract. Italy's Intelligence Services and Defense Ministry reportedly approved this project. Is Elon Musk ‘Adrian Dittmann’? Know More About Conspiracy Theory Surrounding Musk’s Rumoured Alter Ego, Check Similarities and Differences.

Italy in Talks With Elon Musk’s SpaceX To Offer Secure Telecom for Government

BREAKING: Italy is reportedly in talks with Elon Musk’s Starlink for a $1.6 billion deal to provide secure telecommunications for the nation’s government — the largest such project in Europe. pic.twitter.com/x6TYJyq7Uw — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 5, 2025

