Foxconn, the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer, has reportedly started ramping up its production of NVIDIA GB200 AI servers. According to a report, the sizeable shipments of GB200 servers would begin in the second half of January 2025. In March 2025, NVIDIA is set to introduce its next-generation GB300 AI servers at the GTC conference, and it is expected to launch in the first half of 2025. Apple Intelligence Issues: Apple’s System Still Showing Errors in Generating Headlines via AI Summary Feature, BBC Points With More Examples; Check Details.

Foxconn Increased Production of NVIDIA GB200 AI Servers

Foxconn is ramping up production of Nvidia GB200 AI servers, with sizeable shipments slated for the 2nd half of January, media report, marking a departure from the typically slow 1st quarter, with AI servers poised to drive Foxconn’s growth in 2025. Nvidia will introduce the… — Dan Nystedt (@dnystedt) January 6, 2025

