Cupertino, January 5: Apple Intelligence was recently criticised for not performing as expected and rolled out "too early" by some experts saying that the AI system was unfinished. Apple got into trouble as the news by BBC was generated by Apple Intelligence with false headlines about a high-profile murder in the United States. The false headline was related to murder suspect Luigi Mangione saying he shot himself.

Despite offering good performance, Apple Intelligence's AI summary feature sometimes shows its flaws to users. According to a report by 9to5Mac, BBC continued to highlight Apple intelligence's flaws after the incident and shared several new examples that showed that Apple's AI system generated false news alerts. Apple Intelligence Demands More Storage After iOS 18.2 Update for Processing Genmoji, Siri’s Improved Version and Other Features: Report.

BBC said that Apple's new system generated the wrong news headline and misled users by saying that Luigi Mangione was dead. It pointed out the AI summary notification feature, which was added in iOS 18.1. This feature used Apple Intelligence to summarise a notification's information instead of providing the exact written content.

Apple reportedly said that users should expect mistakes as Apple Intelligence was rolled out as beta. The tech giant said they should report these errors, which would help it improve in the future. Apple Insider highlighted these errors pointed out by BBC's Imran Rahman-Jones.

An example shared included misinformation about darts player Luke Litter winning the PDC World Championship when he had only completed the semi-final. In another example, it was highlighted that Brazillian tennis player Rafael Nadal came out as gay when actually he was not, and the headline was meant for Joao Lucas Reis da Silva. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Expected on January 22 With Snapdragon 8 Elite; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

With these examples and more, BBC urged Apple to fix these problems urgently as they affected the credibility and authenticity of its news, damaging its reputation in the process.

