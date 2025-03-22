Google announced it would be rolling out AI-powered features in its Gmail Search services. The tech giant said that the improved search results in Gmail could help users find emails faster and more accurately. Google said Gmail search results included such most-clicked emails and frequent contacts. With this, it also hinted that new features powered by artificial intelligence would be launched soon. Google Upgrades Gemini Deep Research to Thinking Model, Available for Users To Generate Detailed Reports at No Cost.

Gmail To Receive New AI Features Soon, Said Google

Smarter search results are coming to Gmail, with AI-powered updates to help you find the emails you’re looking for faster. Learn more ↓ https://t.co/rQOyPR88Sp — Google (@Google) March 21, 2025

