Google has introduced a new AI subscription plan called Google AI Ultra, now available in the United States. The plan is for users who want full access to Google’s most advanced AI tools. At USD 249.99 per month, it includes top-level usage limits and access to premium features such as Deep Research, Veo 2 video generation, and early access Veo 3 model. A special offer gives first-time users 50% off for the first three months. Users can also get Gemini within the Chrome browser. Google says this plan is ideal for filmmakers, developers, and creative professionals. The company shared in a statement, "If you're a filmmaker, developer, creative professional or simply demand the absolute best of Google AI with the highest level of access, the Google AI Ultra plan is built for you, think of it as your VIP pass to Google AI." The plan is expected to launch in more countries soon. Google Beam: New AI-First 3D Video Communication Platform Unveiled at Google IO 2025 With Real-Time Transformation From 2D to 3D (Watch Video).

Google AI Ultra Subscription Plan

