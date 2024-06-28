Google has released its new open-weight model, "Gemma 2", for researchers and developers globally. Google's Gemma 2 aims to easily integrate with other AI tools and run faster, offering 'best-in-class' performance. The Gemma 2 open-weight model will be available in two sizes - 9 billion parameters and 27 billion parameters. Google said it would offer more powerful and efficient performance than the first-generation models. Google announced key features of its new Gemma 2 model - outsized performance, unmatched efficiency, cost saving, faster performance and interface across hardware, effortless deployment and more. The tech giant has released Gemma 2 in Google AI Studio, and it will also be available to download from Hugging Face Models, Kaggle and Vertex AI Garden soon. Xbox Gaming Coming To Select Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Gamers Can Play Directly From Xbox App Without Requiring Console.

Gemma 2 Released By Google For Researchers and Developers Globally:

Today, we’re releasing Gemma 2 to researchers and developers globally. Available in both 9 billion and 27 billion parameter sizes, it’s much more powerful and efficient than the first generation. Learn more ↓ https://t.co/oQGTlokaPY — Google (@Google) June 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)