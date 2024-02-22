Google has reportedly announced that it will pause its Gemini AI model from generating human images. The reason behind the decisions is inaccuracies offered by the Gemini AI in some of the "historical generation depictions". According to the reports, the Gemini AI started providing the user's with image generation; however, some users shared social media about inaccurate historical images. Google said to fix the issue and give a better version of its artificial intelligence services. Meta Expands Instagram’s Creator Marketplace to Eight New Markets, Including India, To Help More Brands and Creators Work Together on Partnerships.

Google to Pause Gemini AI from Historical Image Generation:

BREAKING: Google will pause Gemini artificial intelligence image generation — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 22, 2024

