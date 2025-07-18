Google has released Veo 3 in paid preview for developers via the Gemini API and the Vertex AI platform, allowing them to create video workflows more efficiently. Google Veo 3 comes with realistic video generation capabilities with synced audio. Google said, "We heard your feedback about wanting an easier way to marry Veo’s incredible visual outputs with audio." It announced that Google Veo 3's native audio capabilities and realistic video creation with speech, sound effects and music will be accessible within the Gemini API. ChatGPT Agent Released: OpenAI Launches Its New Tool That Can Execute Various Tasks on Behalf of Users Using Its Own Computer, Rolling Out to Pro, Plus and Team Users.

Google Released Veo 3 via Gemini API and Vertex AI for Developers

Today we’re releasing Veo 3 in paid preview for developers via the Gemini API and Vertex AI to help make video workflows more efficient. ✨ We heard your feedback about wanting an easier way to marry Veo’s incredible visual outputs with audio. Now, with Veo 3’s native audio… pic.twitter.com/pb1woFtOFJ — Google AI (@GoogleAI) July 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)