OpenAI rolled out its GPT-4.5 to all the Plus users, allowing them to access the latest AI model. The company announced that the rollout process was completed faster than expected, and users with ChatGPT Plus subscriptions would be able to access it. The OpenAI GPT-4.5 was expected to take days to reach the users. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI May Soon Introduce Custom Instructions for Text in Grok Web.

OpenAI GPT-4.5 Rollout Complete

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)