Elon Musk's Grok has got its dedicated website URL, Grok.com, allowing users to access AI services directly. The xAI recently launched the Grok app on iOS users across several countries and shared plans to roll it out for more people soon, expanding its reach. Grok web will let the users access the chatbot and interact using multiple modes such as Smart, Draw, Search and Models Only. Soon Elon Musk's AI company will launch its new Grok 3 chatbot improving upon the previous versions. Elon Musk Says Grok AI Chatbot Can Analyse and Explain Any Image From Medical Records to WW2 Aircraft and Memes.

Grok Web Now Live

Grok Web is live! pic.twitter.com/AFSgLMvxjB — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) December 24, 2024

Grok Modes on Web Version

