Grok's Voice feature with vision will likely be launched on the iOS app soon. Grok offers voice mode, which allows users to talk to the AI chatbot using different personalities and tones. Grok voice with vision would boost user engagement and would likely work similar to Gemini Live with a camera that lets users interact with objects using real-time analysis. Gemini Live With Screen, Camera Sharing Rolling Out to Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Devices Today, Available for All Advanced Users on Android in Gemini App.

Grok Voice With Vision Launching Soon on iOS App

Grok Voice with Vision may come soon to the iOS App! — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) April 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)