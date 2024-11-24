Elon Musk, the world's richest person with a USD 334.3 billion net worth, joked about being "Irony Man". Musk shared an image of him flying in an Iron Man suit and said he would use the power of irony to defeat villains. In his post, he further mockingly said, "Oh you call yourself 'The Joker', then why can't you tell a joke! How ironic'. Elon Musk replied to his post and wrote, "But one is Marvel and the other is DC. Oh no, not more irony." Netizens reacted to this post and shares lots of memes of Musk in Iron Man suit. An X user said, "Irony Man: Meme War" coming soon in theatres," another said, "You've never once told funny joke, Not once". While a netizen said, "Deadpool isn't dead and isn't in pool". Following the trend, a user said, "We need a new Ironman! The last one has gone woke or something." ‘Grok Now Understands PDFs’: Elon Musk Announces Latest Feature To Allow Users Upload and Get Details From PDF Files for xAI’s Chatbot.

Elon Musk Says 'I am Irony Man' on X

I will use the power of irony to defeat villains! “Oh you call yourself “The Joker”, then why can’t you tell a joke! How ironic …” pic.twitter.com/6HZ1sLkBAj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2024

A Netizen Said "Are You Assembling Team?"

Are you assembling a team? 😂 pic.twitter.com/q0J1IWQ3ho — Min Choi (@minchoi) November 24, 2024

"Irony Man: Meme War" coming soon to cinemas.", Said a Netizen

You Never Once Told Funny Joke, Said User on X

You've never once told a funny joke. Not once. — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) November 24, 2024

Elon Musk is Irony Man, Said X User

Elon is Irony Man, defeating villains with Irony🔥 pic.twitter.com/6hH8FIdOV1 — Hobbstyle (@Hobbstyle53) November 24, 2024

“Deadpool isn’t dead and isn’t a pool.”, Said X User

“Deadpool isn’t dead and isn’t a pool.” — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 24, 2024

We Need New Iron Man, Last One Gone Woke

We need a new Ironman! The last one has gone woke or something. 😂 pic.twitter.com/LUSyQCBQnI — Golden Advice 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@RichardStiller4) November 24, 2024

Next Level Irony-Man, Said a Netizen on X

