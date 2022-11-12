Amid the numerous changes made by Twitter owner Elon Musk, Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical giant has now become the latest high-profile casualty of Musk's Twitter verification mess. On Friday, Eli Lilly posted an unusual message on Twitter, however, the pharmaceutical company later apologised for a misleading tweet in which someone pretending to be the company said, "We are excited to announce insulin is free now." Reportedly, Eli Lilly sells insulin, which is a life saving drug but it is not free. Elon Musk Begins Crackdown on ‘Impersonators’, Says ‘Twitter Accounts Engaging in Impersonation Without Specifying ’Parody’ To Be Suspended Without Warning’.

Eli Lilly Sells Insulin, and It Is Not Free

The power of $8 pic.twitter.com/JHSy8aLJXy — Esther C, MD MPH (@choo_ek) November 11, 2022

Misleading Message From Fake Lilly Account

We apologize to those who have been served a misleading message from a fake Lilly account. Our official Twitter account is @LillyPad. — Eli Lilly and Company (@LillyPad) November 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)