iQOO 12 5G Launch on December 6 in Malaysia and Thailand, Check More Details Here

iQOO announced the launch of its most anticipated iQOO 12 5G in Malaysia and Thailand ahead of its launch in India. The company officially announced the launch date on X to be December 6 for these countries. The iQOO 12 5G premium smartphone from iQOO is set to launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC on December 12, 2023. iQOO has announced the launch in Thailand and Malaysia ahead of the India launch. The company has shared a short video with the smartphone's image and official announcement date. Check the official post of iQOO on X about its iQOO 12 5G here. Redmi K70 Pro Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: Check Specifications and Other Details of Latest Xiaomi Smartphone Here.

iQOO 12 5G To Launch on December 6 in Malaysia and Thailand:

The #iQOO12 is launching on 6/12 in Malaysia and Thailand at a special event. Be one of the first to unleash the monster inside. Are you ready?#IQuestOnAndOn #MonsterInside #LooksGoodPlaysEvenBetter pic.twitter.com/VkY2NZqvzB — iQOO (@global_iQOO) November 30, 2023