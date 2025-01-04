PM Narendra Modi shares his condolences on the news of the passing of Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram, who played a major role in India's nuclear programme. The Prime Minister of India posted, " Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram..." He said Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram made ground-breaking contributions that helped strengthen India's scientific and strategic capabilities. PM Said he would be remembered by the whole nation with gratitude for his efforts to inspire future generations. Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram played an integral role in the country's nuclear weapons programs, including test preparation for the Pokhran-I in 1975) and Pokhran-II in 1998. ISRO to Launch US Satellite Enabling Voice Calls via Smartphones from Space; Here’s Everything We Know About It.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram. He was one of the key architects of India’s nuclear programme and made ground-breaking contributions in strengthening India’s scientific and strategic capabilities. He will be remembered with gratitude by the whole… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2025

