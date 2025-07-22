The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G smartphone will launch in India on July 25, 2025, with a premium-looking design and a dual-camera setup on the rear. Ahead of the launch this week, specifications and features of the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G have been leaked. According to Smartprix, the smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor mated with Android 15 OS, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and 4GB LPDDR4X+4GB (virtual) RAM. The device is said to have a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Moreover, Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will reportedly come with a 50MP rear camera and a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will be launched in INR 10,000 segment. Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G Battery, Camera, Thickness Confirmed; Check Detailed Specifications, Features of Smartphones Launching Alongside Realme Buds T200.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Specifications and Features (Leaked)

LAVA Blaze Dragon 5G launching in India on 25th July ✅6.74" 120Hz HD+ Display ✅Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC ✅50MP Rear Camera ✅5000mAh Battery ✅18W Fast Charging ✅128GB UFS 3.1 Storage ✅4GB+4GB* LPDDR4X RAM ✅Android 15 Price: Under 10K pic.twitter.com/Qzcl2nVYKZ — Smartprix (@Smartprix) July 22, 2025

