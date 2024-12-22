Lava Mobiles has announced the release of the December 2024 security update for its Lava Storm 5G smartphone. The smartphone maker shared the information on December 21, 2024. The update is expected to improve device security and optimise its performance. Lava Storm 5G users can upgrade their devices by navigating to Settings, then go to the System and select System Update. Lava Storm 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Octa-core processor. It features a 6.78-inch display with a 50MP camera at the rear. The smartphone is equipped with 5,000mAh, which supports 33W charging capability. Lava Blaze Duo 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New Smartphone From Lava Mobiles.

Lava Storm 5G December 2024 Security Update Is Now Live

Update no. #166#LavaSoftwareUpdate​ Storm 5G Dec '24 Security Update is LIVE. Optimize your smartphone experience with improved security today! To download: Go to Settings > System > System Update#Storm5G #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/YzMTrwIJH2 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) December 21, 2024

