Elon Musk hinted more at his plans to use Twitter to create the much-discussed "everything app" on Sunday with a tweet that consisted on an ‘X’ alphabet animation. In another tweet, sharing a pic of current Twitter logo, the latter wrote in caption, "Like this, but X." Three weeks before his acquisition of Twitter last October was finalised, the billionaire wrote, "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app." Elon Musk Likely To Unveil His X Corp's Logo Today, Says 'Soon We Shall Bid Adieu To Twitter Brand and Gradually All the Birds'.

Elon Musk Tweets Only ‘X’ Animation

Like this but X pic.twitter.com/PRLMMA2lYl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

