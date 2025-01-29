Microsoft and OpenAI are reportedly conducting an investigation into a possible data breach involving OpenAI's technology. Reports indicate that a group associated with the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek may have accessed and extracted large amounts of data from OpenAI's systems without proper authorisation. The activity is said to be detected by Microsoft's security researchers, who observed the suspected group using OpenAI's application programming interface (API) to access the data. DeepSeek Banned for US Naval Officials: US Navy Bans Service Members From Using China’s AI Model Due to ‘Security and Ethical Concerns’.

Microsoft and OpenAI Investigate Potential Data Breach Linked to DeepSeek

