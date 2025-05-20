AI at Meta announced that Llama models will be soon available on Microsoft AI Foundry. It said that the Llama herd of models will be the first-party offerings, hosted and sold directly by Microsoft. AI at Meta said, "with all the SLAs Azure customers expect from any Microsoft product." Meta saidthat addressing Microsoft Build 2025 would make it easier for enterprises to build with Llama. Microsoft and Elon Musk’s xAI Collaborate To Introduce Grok 3 in Azure AI Foundry With Free Preview for Limited Period; Check Details.

Llama Models Coming Soon to Microsoft Azure AI Foundry as 'First-Party Offerings'

Exciting news coming out of Microsoft Build: Coming soon, the Llama herd of models will be direct first-party offerings in Azure AI Foundry, hosted and sold directly by Microsoft—with all the SLAs Azure customers expect from any Microsoft product. We’re thrilled to make it even… — AI at Meta (@AIatMeta) May 19, 2025

