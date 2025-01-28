Nakul Jain, the Managing Director and CEO of Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), has stepped down from his role, reportedly to explore an entrepreneurial venture. As per reports, One 97 Communications Ltd. confirmed his resignation in a regulatory filing on Monday, adding that a search for his successor is underway. The announcement comes amid Paytm’s awaits for RBI to approve its resubmitted application for a Payment Aggregator licence. Sirdhar Vembu Steps Down As Zoho CEO and Announces To Serve as Chief Scientist at Company, Says ‘A New Chapter Begins Today’.

Nakul Jain Resigns From Paytm

