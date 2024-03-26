Neuralink Corp, a US-based neurotechnology company, is hiring employees for various positions on its website. Neuralink is best known for developing implantable brain-computer interfaces. The Elon Musk-owned company recently had success with its first human brain chip implant. To apply for the positions, users must visit the @Neuralink account on X and go to the "We're Hiring" section. After that, the X users must click on the 'View all jobs' option to check out a list of jobs, including IT Specialist, Senior Software Engineer, Head of Human Resources and more. Indian Tech Startups Receive 'USD 1.6 Billion' in Total Funding in Q1 2024; Retail, Fintech Become Top-Performing Sectors.

Elon Musk's Neuralink Hiring Employees:

Neuralink is hiring 🧠 You can visit @Neuralink 𝕏 profile and see all the available job roles. Join Neuralink in creating the future of brain-computer interfaces. Apply Now! pic.twitter.com/Yhk5iBWQRl — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 26, 2024

