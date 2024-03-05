Nothing Phone (2a) is set to launch today in India. As per reports, the upcoming smartphone is expected to boast a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor. The Nothing Phone (2a) is anticipated to come with two variants offering up to 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage, respectively. The smartphone might feature a 6.7-inch display, which is also expected to deliver a 120Hz refresh rate. The Phone (2a) might feature a 50MP primary and 50MP ultra-wide camera setup on the rear with a 32MP camera at the front. The Nothing Phone (2a) may run on Nothing OS 2.5 based on the latest Android 14 and will likely have a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. Jeff Bezos vs Elon Musk: Amazon Founder Overtakes Tesla CEO as World's Richest Person on Billionaire Wealth List.

Nothing Phone (2a) Launch Today

Exclusive Flipkart offers waiting for you on https://t.co/C6rV05RcjV. Watch the Launch Event livestream tomorrow, 5 PM. Know more on https://t.co/gyPNZp2LCz#NothingPhone2a pic.twitter.com/yJJfIncEiG — Nothing India (@nothingindia) March 4, 2024

