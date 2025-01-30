Nvidia stock has reportedly dropped by over 6% following reports that US officials are considering tighter restrictions on the company’s chip sales to China. According to reports, President Donald Trump's officials have been discussing to impose strict restrictions on NVIDIA's sales to China after the release of the DeepSeek AI platform. The officials are reportedly considering the possibility of expanding restrictions to include Nvidia’s H20 chips. These chips are said to be scaled-down products developed to meet the US regulations on exports to China. These chips can be used for developing and operating AI software and services. Mark Zuckerberg-Run Meta Agrees To Pay Donald Trump USD 25 Million To Settle Lawsuit Over Account Suspension.

NVIDIA Down Over 6% as President Trump Considers Restricting Its Chip Sales to China

