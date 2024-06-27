OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite was launched in India on June 24, 2024, at a starting price of Rs 19,999. Compared to the previous OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, this new smartphone has improved its design, battery, and other key specifications. The new Nord CE 4 Lite from OnePlus offers a 6.67-inch Aqua-Touch AMOLED display with up to 2,100 nits of maximum brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it offers 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage options, 8GB Extended RAM, over 2TB expandable storage through microSD and a 50MP LYTIA Camera with Anti-Shake OIS and 2X in-lens zoom. The smartphone packs a 5,500mAh battery with 80W of SuperVOOC fast charging and offers an Adreno GPU with a Snapdragon 695 processor. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite price in India starts at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite sale will begin at 12 PM on June 27, 2024 (today). Vivo T3 Lite India Launch Today at 12 PM IST; Check Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Sale Starts Today at 12 PM:

