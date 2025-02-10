OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared his thoughts on January 10, 2025, after seeing a post from Similarweb that highlighted the top 10 most visited websites in January 2025. In his reaction, Altman said, "Man, still a long way to go to run down Google," referring to OpenAI’s ChatGPT had reached its highest ranking yet. ChatGPT (chatgpt.com) climbed to the sixth position, surpassing platforms like Netflix, Reddit, Yahoo, and X (formerly Twitter), which is run by Elon Musk. Despite ChatGPT's rise, Google continues to dominate the web, holding the top spot, followed by YouTube in second place, Meta-owned platform Facebook in third, WhatsApp in fourth, and Instagram in fifth position. OpenAI Debuts at Super Bowl With USD 14 Million Ad for 1st-Half Placement (Watch Video).

Sam Altman Reacts to ChatGPT’s Surge in Popularity in January 2025

man, still a long way to go to run down google 🥺 https://t.co/MdD3as1lIU — Sam Altman (@sama) February 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)