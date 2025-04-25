Sam Altman-run OpenAI has announced a major update to its ChatGPT platform. The company revealed that it is expanding the usage of its deep research tool for Plus, Team, and Pro users by introducing a lightweight version of deep research. OpenAI is rolling out a lightweight version of deep research, powered by a version of the OpenAI o4-mini model. The new version keeps the same depth and quality of responses, but responses will be shorter. The tool helps users with multi-step research on the internet for complex tasks. Once a user reaches the limit for the original deep research, ChatGPT will automatically switch to the lightweight version. All Plus, Team, and Pro users now have wider access to the tool. Enterprise and Edu users will also receive access in the following week, with the same limits as Team users. OpenAI has also started rolling out the lightweight version of deep research for free users. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Announces Doubled Rate Limits for o3 and o4-Mini-High Models for ChatGPT Plus Subscribers.

OpenAI Deep Research Light Version

