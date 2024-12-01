Elon Musk reacted to an X user post and responded with his stand against OpenAI for going non-profit. Musk filed an injunction to stop OpenAI from becoming a for-profit company. The user also said, "Today is ChatGPT’s birthday LMFAOOO". The tech billionaire reacted to this post and said, "OpenAI going from non-profit to maximum profit is a total scam!!" BlueSky Parody Accounts: After Elon Musk’s X, Rival Social Platform To Take ‘Aggressive’ Steps Towards Parody or Impersonating Accounts Soon.

Elon Musk Says OpenAI Going Full-Profit Is a Scam

OpenAI going from non-profit to maximum profit is a total scam!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)