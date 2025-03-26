Opera One browser introduced a new AI feature for managing tabs in the "Tabs Command" section. The browser uses a genetic AI by the natural language in Aria, offering better interactions for users. Opera One's new feature allows users to group, manage and pin the tabs using simple prompts. This helps Opera One users save time and effort. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform May Soon Introduce Feature To Allow Group Admins To Control Member Access To Invite Links on Android.

Opera One New Tab AI-Powered Management Feature Launched

Now you can command your tabs with AI in Opera One! New in 👉 Tab Commands Here’s how you can manage your tabs with our agentic AI using natural language in Aria 👇 pic.twitter.com/vVdWYVq5Ka — Opera (@opera) March 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)