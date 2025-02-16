Mumbai, February 16: Vivo V50 will be launched on February 16, 2025 (tomorrow) in India at 12 PM. The ZEISS camera setup offers better photography compared to the predecessor Vivo V40. The latest version of the Vivo V series smartphone will offer a larger battery, a better camera, and a new processor to improve performance. The smartphone will continue with the same design and camera module on the rear.

Vivo V50 will offer Aura Light on the rear, a dual ZEISSa camera setup, and a selfie camera on the front. The device will have a quad-curved display offering an "infinity viewing experience." Vivo has confirmed that its V50 smartphone will be offered in three attractive colours: Titanium Grey, Starry Night (with 3D-Star tech), and Rose Red. Apple Vision Pro To Get AI Features Soon, Tech Giant Planning on Apple Intelligence Integration With Its MR Headset, Working on Spatial Content App: Report.

Vivo V50 Specifications and Features (Confirmed)

Vivo V50 will sport a 50MP primary ZEISS OIS Main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera on the rear. On the front, the company has added a 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera. The camera setup will allow for 23mm, 35mm, and 50mm photographs with different bokeh styles. Vivo V50 will also offer AI Studio Light Portrait 2.0 to boost the results at night.

V50 will have IP68 and IP69 for better water and dust resistance, especially in harsh environments. Additionally, the smartphone will have Diamond Shield Glass, making it 50% more drop-resistant. Vivo has not revealed the processor for its smartphone; however, it is expected to have a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The Chinese smartphone maker also promises a 60-month smooth experience with the processor. Xiaomi Launch March 2025 Event: Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Global Launch Confirmed on March 2, 2025; Check Expected Prices, Specifications and Features.

Adding more to these features, Vivo V50 will also come with smart AI features, including recording summary, translation, circle to search and Gemini AI chatbot integration. Vivo will introduce this device with FunTouchOS 15. Vivo V50 Price in India is expected to start at INR 37,999 for the base model. There are also rumours about Vivo V50 Pro model launching tomorrow.

