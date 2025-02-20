Paytm (One 97 Communications Limited), India's leading payments and financial services company, has launched the “Paytm Solar Soundbox” for merchants. The innovative device operates on solar energy and allows users to simply scan a QR code to make UPI payments. It provides instant audio alerts for payments. The Paytm Solar Soundbox features automatic solar charging, a 10-day battery life, support for 11 languages, 4G connectivity, and a 3-watt speaker. Elon Musk-Run X Hikes Premium+ Subscription Price Following Grok 3 Launch; Check Details.

Paytm Solar Soundbox Launched in India

Introducing the Paytm Solar Soundbox – an innovation by our Founder & CEO @vijayshekhar that runs on solar power, works even in minimal sunlight, reduces electricity costs and provides instant payment alerts. ☀️🔊 ⚡ Auto-charges in sunlight 🔋 10-day long-lasting battery 🥳… pic.twitter.com/MbLvGDhZa6 — Paytm (@Paytm) February 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)