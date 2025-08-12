POCO M7 Plus 5G will launch in India on August 13, 2025 (tomorrow). POCO M7 Plus 5G price will likely be under INR 15,000 in India. The company has revealed a few specifications of its upcoming smartphone ahead of the launch. POCO M7 Plus 5G is confirmed to launch with a 7,000 mAh battery with 18W reverse charging technology. Additionally, the device will also feature a 6.9-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It may come with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor and a 50MP main camera, along with an 8MP front camera. Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold To Launch on August 21, 2025 in India; Check Expected Prices, Key Specifications and Features.

POCO M7 Plus 5G Battery Specs

Unleash weekend power with the POCO M7 Plus 5G🚀 7000 mAh battery = non-stop adventures🔋 18W reverse charging powers your devices too. 🔄 Ready for anything, anytime. 💥 Launching tomorrow on Flipkart at 12 Noon. pic.twitter.com/kusqOWcW9Q — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 12, 2025

