POCO has confirmed that its new smartphone, POCO X7 Pro 5G will be launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor. The MediaTek D8400 Ultra is a 4nm flagship processor that will score around 1.7 million AnTuTu benchmarks. The new POCO X7 Pro 5G will likely offer a massive 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast-charging support. On the rear, it may have a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera , and a 20MP front camera. It is expected to pack a 6,67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 7i and HDR10+ support. The X7 Pro 5G may provide up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. OnePlus 13 Series Including OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R To Integrate Google Gemini AI for Image Generation, Launch Set for January 2025; Check Expected Details.

POCO X7 Pro Coming in India With MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC

This one’s built and bound for those on the fast lane⚡ Time to #XceedAllLimits🤌with the #POCOX7Pro5G Powered by the all new @MediaTekIndia Dimensity 8400 Ultra Chipset. Launching on 9th Jan | 5:30 PM IST on #Flipkart pic.twitter.com/Egc4MhSOee — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 31, 2024

