ProWatch Extreme smartwatch is launched in India today with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, IP68 water resistance rating, 110 sports modes, and Google Fit integration. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 500 nits of brightness an Always-On Display option. The smartwatch offers up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. It supports Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant, heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. The ProWatch Extreme is available in multiple colour options with a metallic frame and interchangeable straps. The ProWatch Extreme smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.3, health tracking modes, an ATS3085C chipset, an HX3690 PPG sensor and various other modes. ProWatch Extreme prices in India start at INR 4,499 for silicon straps, INR 4,699 for nylon straps, and INR 4,999 for metal straps on Amazon. The smartwatch's sale will begin on June 16, 2025 at 12 PM. Apple iPhone iOS 26 Released With Liquid Glass Interface, Personalisation, Apple Intelligence Features and New Icons; Check List of iPhones Compatible With Latest iOS Update.

ProZone ProWatch Extreme Launched in India

