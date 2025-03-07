Mumbai, March 7: PUBG Mobile 3.7 update 'Golden Dynasty' will be released today offering various enhancements and features to the game. The PUBG Mobile 3.7 update has been anticipated by many today as it will offer new themed mode, enhancement in gameplay, fixes and updates in the maps. Check PUBG Mobile update will be available on iOS and Android platforms.

The rollout will begin in the morning and first the Android users and then iOS users will receive it. The update was set to roll out at 16:30 in Vietnam on Google Play Store on March 6. On March 7, the update was set to release at 7:30 AM in Korea and Japan and at 8:30 AM in Taiwan. The global release of PUBG Mobile 3.7 update is set at 7:00 AM with availability at 15:30 AM.

