Redmi 14C 5G will be launched today in India, featuring several segment-leading features at the budget price. The Redmi 14C 5G will include a 6.88-inch 120Hz display, a larger 5,160mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging and a 50MP dual camera setup on the rear for taking high-quality photographs. The smartphone will also come with TUV Rheinland certification for low light and flicker-free display, offering eye protection and comfort. It will pack a 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, offering higher performance with 4,50,000 AnTuTu scores. The Redmi 14C 5G will come with a Starlight design and IP52 rating. The price of this smartphone is expected to be under the INR 15,000 range. iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Cut: Apple’s Top Premium Smartphone Available at Over INR 14,000 Discounted Price on Indian E-Commence Website; Check Details.

Redmi 14C 5G Launch Set for Today

Just 1 DAY to go! The #Redmi14C 5G is launching TOMORROW—bringing the perfect mix of style and performance. Launching on January 6th, 2025. Are you ready for the #2025G experience? Get notified: https://t.co/kUp6U9odRS pic.twitter.com/DtDhTBPCMk — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 5, 2025

