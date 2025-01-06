OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a post on January 6, 2024, and revealed about the company’s financials. He said, "insane thing: we are currently losing money on OpenAI pro subscriptions!" The post highlighted how OpenAI underestimated the usage of its ChatGPT Pro plan. Altman shared that users are taking full advantage of the features and using the service far more than the company initially anticipated. The Pro plan offers premium services, which include unlimited access to GPT-4o and GPT-o1, unlimited access to advanced voice, and access to GPT-o1 pro mode. The ChatGPT Pro plan subscription is available at USD 200 per month. Grok.com Now Live in India Allowing Access to AI Services, Image Generation and More, Know More Details About Elon Musk-Owned xAI’s Chatbot.

Sam Altman Reports Losses on OpenAI Pro Subscriptions

insane thing: we are currently losing money on openai pro subscriptions! people use it much more than we expected. — Sam Altman (@sama) January 6, 2025

