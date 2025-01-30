OpenAI has reportedly raised concerns that Chinese companies are actively attempting to replicate its advanced AI models, leading to increased security measures and closer cooperation with US authorities. An OpenAI spokesperson has reportedly stated that companies based in China, along with others, are attempting to mimic the models developed by leading AI firms in the US. As per reports, ChatGPT maker OpenAI has indicated that Chinese AI startup DeepSeek's open-source models might have "inappropriately" based their work on the output of OpenAI's models. Sam Altman-run OpenAI has pointed out that competitors are using a technique called "distillation." The process involves developers taking larger models and creating smaller versions by mimicking their behaviour and decision-making processes. Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, Plans To Visit India Next Week, Says Report; What’s on His Agenda?.

OpenAI Raises Concerns Over Chinese AI Companies Mimicking US AI Technology

NEW - OpenAI says Chinese firms try to copy US AI techhttps://t.co/q7U9wp2VW4 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 30, 2025

