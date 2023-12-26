Samsung Galaxy A15 and Samsung Galaxy A25 are set to launch today at 12:30 PM IST. The new devices will feature Super AMOLED display, 50MP triple camera setup, 6GB and 8GB RAM, and 128 and 256GB storage. The devices are the successor of the popular Samsung smartphones Galaxy A14 and Galaxy A24. Today, Samsung will unveil the official pricing of these devices including the other specifications during its live launch event. Samsung has offered the customers to join the live launch by registering on its website. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Launch on December 26: Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price of Upcoming Samsung Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy A15, Samsung Galaxy A25 Live Streaming Link:

