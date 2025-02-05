Blue Origin, the aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos, has successfully completed its 29th New Shepard mission. The flight, launched from Launch Site One in West Texas. Blue Origin said, "Completed our 29th flight of the New Shepard program, the 14th payload mission, and the first Lunar-G flight. The payloads experienced roughly two minutes of lunar gravity forces." It marked a significant achievement for the company as it carried 30 payloads. These payloads were from NASA, research institutions, and commercial companies. Blue Origin New Shepard NS-29 mission lifted off at 10 AM CT on February 5, 2025, Tuesday (9:30 PM IST Tuesday). Phil Joyce, SVP, New Shepard, said, "New Shepard’s ability to provide a lunar gravity environment is an extremely unique and valuable capability as researchers set their sights on a return to the Moon." SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches Maxar 3 Mission to Orbit From Florida.

Blue Origin New Shepard NS-29 Mission

We just completed our 29th flight of the New Shepard program, the 14th payload mission, and the first Lunar-G flight! The payloads experienced roughly two minutes of lunar gravity forces. Learn more: https://t.co/GjdRsT3A8m pic.twitter.com/9bZebNdxMV — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) February 4, 2025

