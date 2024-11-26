Elon Musk, the tech billionaire, has set a new benchmark by becoming the first person to surpass 206 million followers on the X platform. He is also known for his candid tweets on the platform and innovative ventures. Musk regularly engages with his audience on topics ranging from space exploration to technology and memes. His influence on X extends far beyond business. The milestone strengthens Musk's position as the most-followed account on X. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Completes Its 1st Starlink Direct-to-Cell Commercial Orbit Satellite Constellation, Launch of DTC Device Set for 2025.

Elon Musk Surpasses 206 Million Followers

BREAKING: Elon Musk has surpassed 206 million followers. He is the most followed and interacted account on 𝕏. pic.twitter.com/nOuIcTtNQ8 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 25, 2024

