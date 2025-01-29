ISRO will mark a historic milestone today as it will launch its 100th mission from Satish Dawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. At 06:23 AM (IST), the GSLV F15 rocket will lift off from the second launch pad, carrying the NVS-02 navigation satellite. Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) is India’s regional navigation satellite system developed to deliver precise Position, Velocity, and Timing (PVT) services to users across India and areas extending up to 1,500 Km beyond Indian land mass. The ISRO GSLV-F15 NVS-02 mission also marks the first launch under the leadership of ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, who took office on January 13, 2025. The ISRO GSLV-F15 NVS-02 mission launch will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of ISRO. NASA Astronaut Don Pettit Shares Stunning Night Images of Maha Kumbh Mela Form International Space Station, Praises Largest Human Gathering at Prayagraj (See Pics).

ISRO GSLV-F15 NVS-02 Mission Launch Live Streaming Link

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)