ISRO is set to launch the third edition of its Space Science and Technology Awareness Training (START 2025) programme on January 9, 2025. The event will be inaugurated by Dr S. Somanath, Chairman of ISRO at 02:30 PM. START is an annual initiative to offer online lectures delivered by experts from across India focusing on space science and technology. The programme is designed for postgraduate and final-year undergraduate students in physical sciences and technology. The training sessions will span for three weeks. The inaugural session will take place from 14:30 to 16:00 hours, with subsequent sessions scheduled from 15:15 to 17:15 hours. Registration is now open for participants. Those interested can visit this link “https://elearning.iirs.gov.in/edusatregistration/student” for registrations. The inauguration will be live-streamed at IIRS ISRO Digital Learning Programme YouTube Channel. Blue Origin New Glenn Rocket Set To Launch on January 10, Jeff Bezos’s Aerospace Company Targets NG-1 As First National Security Space Launch Certification Flight.

ISRO START 2025 on January 9, 2025

🎓 START 2025 online training programme inauguration 🚀 ISRO’s third edition of Space Science and Technology Awareness Training (START 2025) programme will be inaugurated by Dr. S. Somanath, Chairman ISRO / Secretary DoS 🗓 9th January 2025 ⏰ 14:30 hrs 📡 Livestreaming is… — ISRO (@isro) January 7, 2025

Inauguration of START 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)