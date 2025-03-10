NASA and SpaceX are preparing for the launch of its upcoming mission, which is scheduled for 11:10 PM ET, March 10 (around 9:00 AM IST, March 11). The launch will mark important missions, which include NASA’s SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer) Observatory and the PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere) satellite. The SPHEREx will explore the evolution of the universe, with a focus on finding signs of water and oxygen molecules, while PUNCH will study the Sun’s environment and solar winds. The SPHEREx Observatory, along with the PUNCH satellite, will be launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. Live streaming of the launch event will begin at 10:15 PM ET, March 10 (around 7:45 AM IST, March 11) on the official YouTube channel of NASA. If necessary, the launch could be postponed due to any technical problems that may arise. NASA’s SpaceX Crew 10 Completes Full Rehearsal of Launch Day Activities, Mission Set To Lift Off on March 12; Check Details.

NASA and SpaceX to Launch of SPHEREx and PUNCH Missions

NASA and @SpaceX have set a time of no earlier than 11:10pm ET on Monday, March 10 for the liftoff of the agency's SPHEREx and PUNCH missions. Live launch coverage will now begin at 10:15pm ET. More: https://t.co/0Z27SkxnGs pic.twitter.com/m9tzPmeMop — NASA (@NASA) March 10, 2025

SPHEREx and PUNCH Missions Live Streaming Link

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)