PM Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO for achieving its 100th historic launch and called it an incredible milestone with the dedication, commitment and vision of the scientists and engineers working with the space agency. The Prime Minister of India said that India's space journey would continue to attain new heights, especially when the private sector joined hands with the industry. ISRO launched its 100th mission via conducting the GSLV-F15 NVS-02 mission in India today from Sriharikota. ISRO Celebrates Historic 100th GSLV Rocket Launch From Sriharikota, Chairman V Narayanan Aims To Launch 100 Missions in Next 5 Years.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulated ISRO for 100th Mission Success

Congratulations to @isro on the historic 100th launch! This incredible milestone illustrates the vision, dedication and commitment of our scientists and engineers. With the private sector joining hands, India’s space journey will continue to attain new heights. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2025

