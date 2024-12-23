Elon Musk-run space company, SpaceX, achieved another milestone with the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket. The Falcon 9 lifted off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12:35 a.m. ET (11:05 PM IST) on December 22, 2024. The mission carried 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, including 13 equipped with Direct-to-Cell capabilities. The mission marked the 14th flight for the first stage booster, which has previously been used to launch several missions, including Axiom-2, Axiom-3, CRS-30, SES 24, Cygnus NG-21, and Euclid. NASA Missions List 2025: From Crew-10 to ESCAPADE & IM-2, Know Upcoming Major NASA Missions Scheduled for Next Year.

Falcon 9 Delivers 21 Starlink Satellites to the Constellation

Falcon 9 lifts off from pad 39A in Florida, delivering 21 @Starlink satellites to the constellation pic.twitter.com/izxmtsgB65 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 23, 2024

