SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink broadband satellites into orbit today. The launch took place from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base, where a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off, carrying 22 Starlink satellites. The mission marks yet another milestone in SpaceX’s efforts to expand high-speed internet services. Starlink’s expanding network aims to connect millions of users globally. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also said, “22 more Starlinks.” SpaceX Achieves Milestone, Completes 100th Droneship Landing in 2024 (Watch Video).

Elon Musk Says ’22 More Starlinks”

22 more Starlinks https://t.co/A9EOZlMXXA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2024

