Elon Musk's space company SpaceX has marked a milestone with its Falcon 9 rocket completing its 100th droneship landing in 2024. The achievement was announced in a SpaceX post on December 14, 2024, which shows the company’s advancements in reusable rocket technology. The Falcon 9 is a two-stage rocket for safe and reliable transport of payloads into orbit and holds the title as the world’s first orbital-class reusable rocket. The announcement also featured Elon Musk's excitement, as he said, “100th rocket landing this year.” ISRO Achieves Milestone for Gaganyaan Program, Announces That It Moved First Solid Motor Segment To Launch Complex.

SpaceX Falcon 9 100th Rocket Landing of This Year

Falcon 9 completes our 100th droneship landing of the year! pic.twitter.com/O5J25bw1ca — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 13, 2024

Elon Musk Says ‘100th Rocket Landing This Year’

100th rocket landing this year https://t.co/hrPwGlSODg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2024

