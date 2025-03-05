Elon Musk-run SpaceX updates its plans for the eighth flight test of the Starship rocket, scheduled to launch on Wednesday, March 5. The SpaceX Starship Flight 8 launch window will open at 5:30 PM CT (around 5:00 AM IST, March 6). This upcoming test follows the loss of the Starship during its seventh flight with investigation and several improvements. SpaceX has made changes to hardware and operations to improve the rocket's reliability. These adjustments are expected to make the test flight smoother and more successful. During this test, Starship will deploy four Starlink simulators that mimic the next-generation Starlink satellites. These Starlin simulators will be on a similar suborbital trajectory as Starship and are expected to demise upon entry. Additionally, a single Raptor engine relight is planned during the mission. The Super Heavy booster for the flight comes with upgraded avionics, including a more powerful flight computer to improve power network distribution, and smarter batteries. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore’s Return to Earth Confirmed: NASA’s 2 Stuck Astronauts Just Few Weeks Away From Returning to Earth After 9 Months in Space.

SpaceX Starship Flight 8 Launch

Now targeting to launch Starship's eighth flight test as soon as Wednesday, March 5 → https://t.co/alyJTRtOIP pic.twitter.com/4U1zIl3QrH — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 4, 2025

