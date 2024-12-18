Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced a new feature, “Secret Santa by Blinkit” on December 17, 2024. The feature is expected to make Christmas celebrations more fun for its users. The announcement highlighted how customers can now create Secret Santa groups on Blinkit, invite friends, and assign or match Santas in a few taps. To organise a Secret Santa on Blinkit, start by creating a group where you can invite your friends and assign or match each person with their Secret Santa. Next, you can set a specific time and place for the gift exchange with timely reminders. You can order gifts through Blinkit and have them delivered in 10 minutes. Xurl: Elon Musk’s X Introduces Simplified API Testing Tool With OAuth 2.0 Support for Developers; Check Details.

Secret Santa by Blinkit

Introducing Secret Santa by Blinkit! It's a new feature we've built that allows one to: 🎄Create a Secret Santa group on Blinkit 🎅 Invite friends & assign/ match Santas 📅 Set a time and place for the gift exchange (with timely reminders) 🎁 Order gifts and get them delivered… pic.twitter.com/skuCsBpbWD — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 17, 2024

